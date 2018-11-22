Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $101.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.12.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.63. 4,443,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,425. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 45.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 216.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 132.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ross Stores by 36.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 245,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

