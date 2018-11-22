Rotork’s (ROR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 323.24 ($4.22).

LON ROR opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Thursday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 221.30 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 426 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £1,435.62 ($1,875.89).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

