Rovida Advisors Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. CIGNA accounts for 1.5% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CIGNA by 81.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,422,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,877 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in CIGNA during the third quarter worth $302,517,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CIGNA by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,285,010,000 after acquiring an additional 734,965 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CIGNA by 533.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 578,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CIGNA by 150.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,921,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CIGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.29.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,402. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $209.71 on Thursday. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

