Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $200,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $69.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

