Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Holdings Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,185 shares in the company, valued at $786,078.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $75.73 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

