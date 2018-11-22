Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSS. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Total System Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Total System Services by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Total System Services stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

