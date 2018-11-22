Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,612 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3,600.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 8,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of MAS opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027,579.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $3,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,392,271.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,900 shares of company stock worth $6,631,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

