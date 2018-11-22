Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.13

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 835,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 454,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth $237,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)

There is no company description available for Royce Global Value Trust.

