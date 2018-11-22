Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Rush Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

RUSHA traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 113,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,753. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,911,000 after acquiring an additional 401,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,316,000 after acquiring an additional 174,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 21.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 138,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 384,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.