Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RUSHA. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Rush Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $55.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,911,000 after buying an additional 401,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,316,000 after buying an additional 174,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 138,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 384,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

