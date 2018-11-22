Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.33 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of TEGNA worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $3,163,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 27.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,178,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 901,024 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 713,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 67.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,177,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,787 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

