Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.65 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $160,587.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $480,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

