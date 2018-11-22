Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33 and a beta of 1.80. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/russell-investments-group-ltd-raises-position-in-extraction-oil-gas-inc-xog.html.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.