Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Position Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Ryerson worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 59.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $386,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

