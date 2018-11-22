Sabre Corp (SABR) Director Lawrence W. Kellner Sells 9,056 Shares

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sabre by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,676,000 after buying an additional 3,200,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,651,000 after buying an additional 2,842,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sabre by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 1,429,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabre by 2,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 1,246,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,268,000 after buying an additional 1,219,959 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/sabre-corp-sabr-director-lawrence-w-kellner-sells-9056-shares.html.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.