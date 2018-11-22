salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $82,280.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,559 shares of company stock valued at $73,468,364. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 274.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $98.68 and a one year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.84.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

