Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.85). Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of $3.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.17). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $96,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,065,000 after acquiring an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 614,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,513,000 after acquiring an additional 445,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 781,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,177,000 after acquiring an additional 441,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 259,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,272,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,752. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $176.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.38.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

