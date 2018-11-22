Sanditon Investment Trust (SIT) Shares Down 9.7%

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (LON:SIT) shares were down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Approximately 23,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Sanditon Investment Trust (LON:SIT)

Sanditon Investment Trust plc is an investment trust, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Trust’s investment objective is to deliver absolute returns of at least 2% per annum, compounded annually, above retail prices index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX), and be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalization equity indices.

