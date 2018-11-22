Sanofi SA (SNY) Position Cut by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $46.25.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

