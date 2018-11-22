Sanofi SA (SNY) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

SNY opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

