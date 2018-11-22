Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) insider Sarah Adam-Gedge purchased 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,678.00 ($13,246.81).

ASX:ASB remained flat at $A$1.87 ($1.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.75. Austal Limited has a 1 year low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of A$2.02 ($1.43).

Get Austal alerts:

WARNING: “Sarah Adam-Gedge Purchases 13,584 Shares of Austal Limited (ASB) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/sarah-adam-gedge-purchases-13584-shares-of-austal-limited-asb-stock.html.

About Austal

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.