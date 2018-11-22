Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 176,267 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,267 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of First Republic Bank worth $82,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,082,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,962,000 after purchasing an additional 733,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 175,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $104.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

