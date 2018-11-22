Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 224,764 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,764 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Deere & Company worth $148,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $141.88 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

