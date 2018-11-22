Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 627.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $347,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,117. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

AVB opened at $186.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $152.65 and a fifty-two week high of $188.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

