Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,294 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $44,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNK opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

