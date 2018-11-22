Saria Tseng Sells 5,641 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $713,304.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,775,386.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MPWR opened at $123.58 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,006,000 after buying an additional 408,839 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,184,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,166,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,812,000 after buying an additional 138,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,088,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 768,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,761,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

