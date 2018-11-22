Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after buying an additional 2,188,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 20.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,218,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,492,000 after buying an additional 1,707,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,652,000 after buying an additional 385,816 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,238,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,033,000 after buying an additional 508,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,720,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after buying an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

