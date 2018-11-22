Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,218,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,652,000 after purchasing an additional 385,816 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,238,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,033,000 after purchasing an additional 508,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,720,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.94.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

