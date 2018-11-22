Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (SREI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.90

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 461261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.20 ($0.73).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

