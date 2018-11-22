Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Receives $40.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,655.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1,643.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $17.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

