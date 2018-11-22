Scorecoin (SCORE) Market Capitalization Tops $106,974.00

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Scorecoin has a market capitalization of $106,974.00 and $0.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scorecoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00735806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002677 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About Scorecoin

Scorecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. Scorecoin’s official website is scorecoin.net. Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark.

Scorecoin Coin Trading

Scorecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

