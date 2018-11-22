Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) EVP Darren S. Cline Sells 4,167 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $236,185.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren S. Cline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Darren S. Cline sold 4,784 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $355,116.32.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 695,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,001. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 2.18. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 500.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Seattle Genetics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

