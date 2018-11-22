SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

SEAS stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,000. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $32,064,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,714,000 after purchasing an additional 762,445 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 963,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 682,178 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $12,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

