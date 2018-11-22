Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI) Stock

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSE SDI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.53. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 1.86%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 345,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,383,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $245,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

