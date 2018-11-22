Semtech Co. (SMTC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.26% of Semtech worth $119,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 98.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 166.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

In other news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,386 shares of company stock worth $2,398,867. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

