Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Purchases 151,900 Shares of Stock

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $142,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SQBG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 113,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,262. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sequential Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 101.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQBG. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQBG. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59,851 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the period. 44.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

