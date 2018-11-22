SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 31,067 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2,093.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AeroVironment worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 87.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2,701.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 118,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $89.95 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.79. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

