SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 101.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,141.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares during the period.

BATS IEO opened at $61.14 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

