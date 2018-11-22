Ship Finance International (SFL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 56270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 1,289.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 37.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ship-finance-international-sfl-sets-new-12-month-low-at-11-50.html.

About Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.