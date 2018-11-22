SI-Bone (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.14 on Thursday. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

