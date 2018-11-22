Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €106.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €106.00 ($123.26) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.00 ($140.70).

WAF stock opened at €75.62 ($87.93) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

