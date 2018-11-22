Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Plans $0.02 Semi-Annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.48 and a 12 month high of C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.37, for a total value of C$80,037.50. Also, insider Lorne Waldman sold 33,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$92,639.25. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,437 shares of company stock worth $259,277.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

