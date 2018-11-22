Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,465,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.51% of Simon Property Group worth $5,384,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 982,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 759,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 557,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,567,000 after buying an additional 445,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,126,000 after buying an additional 275,845 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Simon Property Group by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 299,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,949,000 after buying an additional 242,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.78 and a 52-week high of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

