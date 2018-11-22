SINA Corp (SINA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.10 Million

Brokerages predict that SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) will post $553.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SINA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.60 million. SINA posted sales of $443.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SINA will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SINA.

Get SINA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SINA by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,725 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SINA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,493,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,747,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SINA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,382,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in SINA by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,853,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SINA by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,817,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,913,000 after purchasing an additional 305,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINA stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $62.37. 1,008,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.99. SINA has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $124.60.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SINA (SINA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.