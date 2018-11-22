Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.01.

SWKS stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,252 shares in the company, valued at $12,895,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

