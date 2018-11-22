Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Director Sells $582,604.36 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 22,186 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $582,604.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Brent Frei sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $510,000.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $33.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,011.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 538,853 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

