Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.24% of Snap-on worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 104.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

SNA stock opened at $160.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

