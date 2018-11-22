SocialCoin (SOCC) Trading Down 48.3% Over Last Week

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $12,592.00 and $158.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000271 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 4,771,200 coins and its circulating supply is 4,611,200 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

