Societe Generale Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €208.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective from equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €178.00 ($206.98) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, AlphaValue set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €192.40 ($223.72).

VOW3 opened at €152.36 ($177.16) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

