Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

GLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.85 ($50.99).

Societe Generale stock opened at €45.19 ($52.55) on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

